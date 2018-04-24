Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding out of the bullpen for the Red Wings, tossing 11 scoreless innings to start the season to go with a 14:1 K:BB in that span. Duffey will head to the majors to offer bullpen help, though he'll likely start out in middle relief until he proves he can get big league hitters out.