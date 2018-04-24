Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding out of the bullpen for the Red Wings, tossing 11 scoreless innings to start the season to go with a 14:1 K:BB in that span. Duffey will head to the majors to offer bullpen help, though he'll likely start out in middle relief until he proves he can get big league hitters out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories