Twins' Tyler Duffey: Role may change this spring
Duffey will be stretched out in spring training in order to pitch more innings, Darren Wolfson of 1500 am ESPN Twin Cities reports
It's not clear if Duffey will be used in long relief or try to compete for a job in the starting rotation. Duffey moved to the bullpen last season after struggling as a starter in 2016, and he showed signs of improvement despite declining late in the season. He had a 2.10 ERA in his first 17 outings, but a 6.55 ERA after May 30. Duffey will likely move into a lower-profile role if he remains in relief after the Twins boosted their bullpen with the offseason additions of Addison Reed and Fernando Rodney.
