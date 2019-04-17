Twins' Tyler Duffey: Scorless outing with new approach
Duffey threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in Thursday's loss to Toronto. Duffey has worked with new Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson to throw higher in the strike zone and quit using his sinker, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins and Johnson have changed the team's philosophy with pitchers throwing strikes higher in the strike zone and Duffey may benefit as he had six scoreless innings at Triple-A with 11 strikeouts before he as called up before Tuesday's game. Duffey could provide the Twins with a much needed boost in middle relief and high leverage opportunities can be had if he has success.
