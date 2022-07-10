Duffey allowed a hit and struck out one to earn the save in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

This was Duffey's second save of the year, and his only other one came May 16. Notably, Jhoan Duran gave up a solo home run to Corey Seager in the eighth inning. Save chances haven't been frequent for the Twins lately, and there's little clarity as to who the favorite for ninth-inning duties might be. Duffey has a 4.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB across 37 innings while adding two saves, nine holds and three blown saves in 33 outings, but he's been sharper lately with an active 13-inning scoreless streak.