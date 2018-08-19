Duffey was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Duffey was sent back to the minors following Sunday's game to clear a roster spot for Stephen Gonzalves, who is set to be summoned from Triple-A to start Monday. The 27-year-old Duffey owns a 6.35 ERA across 17 big-league innings this season.

