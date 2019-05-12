Duffey was sent back to Triple-A after serving as the 26th man on the roster for Saturday's doubleheader, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in the second game.

Duffey has pitched well in the majors this season with a 1.42 ERA and 10:2 K:BB ratio in 6.1 innings. However, he can't find a regular spot in the bullpen and is likely to shuttle back and forth between Triple-A and the majors.