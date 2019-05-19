Duffey (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit and striking out three batters to earn the win.

Starter Jose Berrios ran up a high pitch count, leaving Duffey as the pitcher of record in the blowout win. The 28-year-old right hander has a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 14 strikeouts through 9.2 innings over eight appearances this season. He'll continue to see the bulk of his usage come in middle relief.

