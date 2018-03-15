Twins' Tyler Duffey: Still in fifth starter mix
Duffey gave up two runs (one earned) over three innings to lower his ERA to 4.66 this spring. He's still in the mix for the fifth starter job, but may end up in the bullpen, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins have a need for a fifth starter in the first four to six weeks before Ervin Santana is set to return from a finger injury. Duffey is competing against Phil Hughes for that role, but he more likely will begin the season in the bullpen and serve as a long reliever and swingman.
