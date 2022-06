Duffey allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning Tuesday against the Yankees.

It was Duffey's second poor outing in a row after allowing three runs and a home run in two-thirds of an inning at Toronto on Sunday. Duffey has given up nine runs in his last 4.2 innings with 10 hits allowed and four walks. He may need to be used in some lower leverage spots until he gets out of his recent slump.