Duffey (0-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Tigers after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning.

Duffey didn't have his best stuff in this game, as he only tossed 12 of his 23 pitches for strikes and was unable to slow down the Tigers' offense. Duffey ended a streak of four straight appearances without an earned run and did it in the worst possible way, as he posted season-worst marks in several categories such as runs allowed and hits allowed, while also failing to strike out an opponent for the third time over his last four appearances.