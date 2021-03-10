Duffey threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Tuesday's spring training win over Baltimore. He's given up three runs in 2.2 innings with three strikeouts this spring.

Duffey will factor in the late innings again for the Twins, likely setting up both Taylor Rogers and Alex Colome. However, he could get the final outs of a game occasionally as well. Duffey had a 1.88 ERA with an excellent 34.1% strikeout rate and an exemplary 7.3% walk rate last season. He should offer value in leagues counting holds (12 last year).