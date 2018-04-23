Jay (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Chattanooga's 7-day disabled list Sunday, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Jay was moved to the DL at some point after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in his season debut April 7, though it's unclear if the shoulder issue that he experienced last season was the reason behind his latest absence. Whatever the explanation might be for Jay's two-week layoff, it now looks like he's back to full strength and ready to fill a bullpen role for the Double-A club.