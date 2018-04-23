Twins' Tyler Jay: Activated after two-week shutdown
Jay (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Chattanooga's 7-day disabled list Sunday, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.
Jay was moved to the DL at some point after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in his season debut April 7, though it's unclear if the shoulder issue that he experienced last season was the reason behind his latest absence. Whatever the explanation might be for Jay's two-week layoff, it now looks like he's back to full strength and ready to fill a bullpen role for the Double-A club.
More News
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Scoreless appearance in Double-A debut•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will try to pitch again this season•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will likely miss remainder of 2017•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Sidelined again with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from biceps injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...