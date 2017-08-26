Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from shoulder injury
Jay (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings for High-A Fort Myers Friday with three strikeouts and no walks.
Jay had been out since early June due to a shoulder impingement. The 2015 first-round draft pick moved to the bullpen earlier this season due to the team's concerns he couldn't stay healthy as a starter.
More News
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will try to pitch again this season•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will likely miss remainder of 2017•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Sidelined again with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from biceps injury•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Ailment revealed to be biceps tendinitis•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Dealing with injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...