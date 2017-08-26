Play

Jay (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings for High-A Fort Myers Friday with three strikeouts and no walks.

Jay had been out since early June due to a shoulder impingement. The 2015 first-round draft pick moved to the bullpen earlier this season due to the team's concerns he couldn't stay healthy as a starter.

