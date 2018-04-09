Twins' Tyler Jay: Scoreless appearance in Double-A debut
Jay threw 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks Saturday in his first appearance of the season at Double-A Chattanooga.
Jay, Minnesota's 2015 first-round draft pick, thew just 11.2 innings amid a shoulder injury last season. He has underwhelmed at Double-A the past two seasons, so he'll need to have a strong season to reinvigorate his career at age 24.
More News
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will try to pitch again this season•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Will likely miss remainder of 2017•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Sidelined again with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Returns from biceps injury•
-
Twins' Tyler Jay: Ailment revealed to be biceps tendinitis•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...