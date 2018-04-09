Jay threw 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks Saturday in his first appearance of the season at Double-A Chattanooga.

Jay, Minnesota's 2015 first-round draft pick, thew just 11.2 innings amid a shoulder injury last season. He has underwhelmed at Double-A the past two seasons, so he'll need to have a strong season to reinvigorate his career at age 24.