Twins' Tyler Jay: Will try to pitch again this season
Jay (shoulder) does not need season-ending thoracic outlet surgery and will attempt to pitch again this season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jay has been out since early June due to a shoulder impingement. The 2015 first-round draft pick moved to the bullpen earlier this season due to the team's concerns he couldn't stay healthy as a starter. His role change and injury concerns continue to dim his prospect status.
