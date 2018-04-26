Kinley was designated for assignment by the Twins following Wednesday's loss to the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kinley has struggled mightily in his first taste of the majors, allowing nine runs on nine hits and four walks through 3.1 innings of work. As such, the Twins opted to drop him from their 40-man roster in exchange for a more serviceable bullpen arm. The Rule 5 pick will now be offered back offered back to the Marlins.