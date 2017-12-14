Twins' Tyler Kinley: Goes to Twins in Rule 5 draft

Kinley was selected by the Twins with the 13th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 26-year-old right-handed reliever, Kinley logged a 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 53.1 innings last season between Double-A and Triple-A. The Twins will have to keep him on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Marlins.