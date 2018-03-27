Kinley has secured a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Phil Hughes (oblique) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Kinley will take his spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. Kinley, a Rule 5 pick, will have to stay on the Twins' active roster all season if they want to retain him. He struggled in spring training (5.73 across 11 innings) and at Double-A last season (5.19 ERA across 26 innings), so he likely won't see anything other than low-leverage situations with the big club.