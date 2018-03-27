Twins' Tyler Kinley: Secures spot in bullpen
Kinley has secured a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Phil Hughes (oblique) expected to open the season on the disabled list, Kinley will take his spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. Kinley, a Rule 5 pick, will have to stay on the Twins' active roster all season if they want to retain him. He struggled in spring training (5.73 across 11 innings) and at Double-A last season (5.19 ERA across 26 innings), so he likely won't see anything other than low-leverage situations with the big club.
More News
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.