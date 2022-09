Mahle (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Mahle landed on the injured list Aug. 20 but recently threw a bullpen session and a few simulated innings. It seems unlikely that the right-hander will face a significant workload restriction Saturday since he's returning from the injured list just one day after he was first eligible.