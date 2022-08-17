Mahle left his start Wednesday against the Royals in the third inning following a visit with a team trainer, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He struck out one over 2.1 scoreless frames, giving up no hits and one walk while departing with a 3-0 lead.

Mahle's removal from the contest came after he displayed a noticeable drop in velocity. According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle's fastball averaged just 89.2 miles per hour on the day, a full four ticks down from his season-long average (93.4). The Twins should provide an update later in the day regarding what physical issue, if any, may have prompted Mahle's early exit.