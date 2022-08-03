Mahle will throw a bullpen session at Target Field on Wednesday and is lined up to make his Twins debut Friday against the Blue Jays in Minnesota, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Before he was acquired from the Reds on Tuesday for a trio of prospects, Mahle's final start with the Reds came last Saturday, so the right-hander will be taking the hill on five days' rest in his Minnesota debut. Though Mahle collected only five wins and turned in solid-if-unspectacular ratios over his 19 starts with the Reds (4.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17 K-BB%), his fantasy outlook should improve with the trade to Minnesota. Not only will be leaving one of the National League's bottom feeders for the current American League Central leaders, but he'll also be moving on from one of MLB's most punitive parks for hurlers (Great American Ball Park) for a more pitcher-friendly venue in Target Field.