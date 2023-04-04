Mahle (1-0) earned the win over Miami on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Mahle had an uneven performance in spring training, posting a 5.09 ERA over 17.2 innings. He didn't let that carry over into the regular season, however, as the right-hander opened the campaign with a seven-strikeout, one-run performance that earned him a win. Mahle's 2022 season was marred by injury and inconsistency, resulting in a 4.40 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. However, he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 10.5 K/9 the year prior, and a return to that level would make him a staple on fantasy rosters in all formats.