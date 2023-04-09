Mahle (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against Houston. He struck out six.

All four of Mahle's earned runs came from Chas McCormick, who opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the third and extended Houston's lead to 4-1 in the fifth with a two-run double. Given the opponent, Mahle's outing was satisfactory, and he now has 13 strikeouts in 11 innings through his first two starts. Things don't get any easier for Mahle, as his next start is tentatively scheduled against the Yankees.