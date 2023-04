Mahle has been diagnosed with an impingement to the back of his right elbow, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Mahle exited Thursday's start against the Royals with the injury but didn't have any imaging done and the issue will be treated with anti-inflammatories. It's possible he could even make his next start if the symptoms clear up in a few days. Realistically, though, Mahle will probably at least be pushed back, with a trip to the injured list also possible.