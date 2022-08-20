Mahle (shoulder) felt good Friday and went through most of his usual routine between starts, but he's likely to have his scheduled turn through the rotation Tuesday pushed back or skipped, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander has been temporarily shut down from throwing after exiting Wednesday's start with general soreness and fatigue in his shoulder, though there doesn't seem to be any major concern regarding the injury. Still, Mahle isn't expected to be ready for his regular turn through the rotation Tuesday, so there's a chance he ends up on the injured list.