Mahle gave up two runs with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings in Saturday's spring start. Mahle has a 3.38 ERA with six strikeouts and one walk in 5.1 innings so far this spring.

More important than his stats, Mahle has looked healthy after he struggled with a sore shoulder last year which ended his season in August. Mahle had similar strikeout rates (9.4 K/9) and walk rates (3.2 B/9) last season to the past few years, so he could rebound after a disappointing season (4.40 ERA) to become a key part of the Minnesota rotation.