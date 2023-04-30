Mahle's (elbow) MRI and X-ray results will be reviewed with the team doctor Sunday, but manager Rocco Baldelli expects the right-hander to miss at least one turn through the rotation, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with an impingement to the back of his right elbow after exiting his start against the Royals on Thursday, and more information should be available once the medical imaging is reviewed. Mahle may have a difficult time avoiding the injured list, especially since the Twins are already down a starter with Kenta Maeda (triceps) on the shelf.