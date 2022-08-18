The Twins announced Thursday that the MRI taken on Mahle's right shoulder revealed no issue, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Mahle remains day-to-day with an injury the Twins are describing as "general soreness and fatigue."

After his average fastball velocity was down approximately four miles per hour from his season average during his start Wednesday versus the Royals, Mahle was pulled after 2.1 innings, despite having allowed only one baserunner. Fortunately for Mahle, his shoulder is structurally sound, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with a strain either. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start Aug. 23 in Houston, but the Twins will likely wait and see how he fares during a bullpen session this weekend before locking him in for his next turn through the rotation.