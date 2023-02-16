Mahle (shoulder) entered Twins camp this spring with no restrictions, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Mahle battled shoulder troubles in both Cincinnati and Minnesota last season, but he was able to enjoy a fairly normal winter routine and even went to Driveline to work on a new slider. The 28-year-old right-hander is shaping up as a bounceback candidate for 2023 after posting a relatively underwhelming 4.40 ERA and 126:43 K:BB across his 120 2/3 total innings (23 starts) in 2022.
