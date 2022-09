Mahle (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for the year, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Reports from mid-September indicated that it was unlikely Mahle would make it back this year, and that's now been officially confirmed by the team. The Twins' late-season collapse removed any potential incentive for Mahle to rush back, but that may not have been in play regardless of how the team performed. Whether or not his shoulder issues will delay him at the start of next season is not yet clear.