Mahle (shoulder) is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old threw a bullpen session and a couple simulated innings Monday and has now been cleared to re-enter Minnesota's rotation, and he'll have spent only one extra day on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation. Given the brevity of the absence, any potential workload limitations for Mahle are unlikely to be significant.