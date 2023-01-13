Mahle (shoulder) signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Upon being traded from Cincinnati to Minnesota at the deadline, shoulder troubles kept Mahle from throwing more than 16.1 frames for the Twins. When he was healthy, he logged a disappointing 4.40 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, but did hold a solid 9.40 K/9. If Mahle can bounce back properly from his shoulder injury, he figures to be a solid piece to the Twins' 2023 rotation.