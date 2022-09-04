The Twins placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

When Mahle was diagnosed with the same injury in August, he was on the shelf for 16 days before he returned to the mound for Saturday's game against the White Sox. Mahle lasted just two innings in his return, however, surrendering four earned runs on five hits to drop to 6-8 in the Twins' 13-0 loss. The fact that he suffered a setback with the injury in his first start back from the IL suggests that Mahle could be inactive for a longer period this time around. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can likely feel comfortable moving on from Mahle, who won't be in line for more than two or three starts the rest of the way even if he avoids a prolonged absence.