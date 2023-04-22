Mahle did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on three hits without allowing a walk over 6.1 innings against Washington. He struck out four.

Mahle was chased in the seventh inning by a Joey Meneses home run, but he was still in line for the win. However the Minnesota bullpen did not hold up, forcing Mahle to settle for a quality start in his best outing of the season. The 28-year-old righty didn't walk a batter for the first time this season and allowed a season-low three hits. Mahle is currently lined up to face the Yankees in his next start.