Mahle (shoulder) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time facing hitters this camp for Mahle, who missed the final few weeks of last season with a shoulder injury. "I thought he looked strong," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "His camp right now is going to be basically a normal camp for him. He looks really good right now. He's feeling right where he wants to be." Not only is Mahle entering camp healthy, he's also coming in with a new slider after working at Driveline over the winter. The righty holds a 3.95 ERA and 396:128 K:BB over 348.1 innings since the start of the 2020 season.
