Mahle was traded from the Reds to the Twins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
The report did not note who is going from Minnesota to Cincinnati in the deal, but the Twins will bolster their starting pitching depth with the acquisition of Mahle, who is averaging just shy of 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Throws six quality innings for win•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Quality start in return•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Rejoining rotation Sunday•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Should be back after All-Star break•
-
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Not concerned about shoulder injury•