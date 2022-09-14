Mahle (shoulder) has not stated throwing and a return in September is unlikely, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "The scenarios that Tyler pitches again in the regular season might be pretty limited right now," said manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Mahle landed on the injured list Aug. 20 due to shoulder fatigue and then lasted just two innings when he returned from the injured list Sept. 3 due to a setback to the same injury. It's possible he could return for the postseason, but Minnesota's slide in the standings makes that a long shot.