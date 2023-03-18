Mahle gave up three home runs in a row and four runs total in 3.2 innings Friday against the Orioles and his fastball velocity was in the 89-93 mph range after being in the 90-94 mph range in his previous outing. However, Mahle said his shoulder felt fine. "I felt pretty good with where I was at today. I know I gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs, but whatever. I felt pretty good," he told The Athletic.

In Mahle's March 11 start against the Red Sox, he had 13 pitches of 93-94 mph, and he threw just two pitches of 93 mph and zero 94 mph pitches in Friday's outing. It might be nothing, but it's at least mildly concerning that his velocity is trending down. Mahle struggled with a sore shoulder last year, ending his season in August. All the reports on his shoulder have been positive this spring, but monitor his final spring outings.