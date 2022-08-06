Mahle allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Mahle's new home park, Target Field, is considered one of the more pitcher-friendly venues, but that wasn't the case Friday. The right-hander gave up a season-high three home runs, accounting for all four of the runs he allowed in his Twins debut. The long ball hasn't been much of an issue for Mahle this year, though he's now given up 15 over 20 starts. For the season, he owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 119:40 K:BB across 110.1 innings. He's expected to draw an easier opponent next week with a projected road start versus the Angels.