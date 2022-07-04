site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Tyler Thornburg: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Thornburg was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Thornburg went unclaimed after being designated for assignment on Friday, and he decided to remain in the Twins organization for the time being.
