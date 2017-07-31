Watson has been traded to Minnesota for Brandon Kintzler, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Watson has just a 4.35 ERA at Low-A Hagerstown but he just turned 20 years old in May and has a 9.48 K/9. While not considered a top prospect, he'll add needed depth in pitchers with higher strikeout rates for Minnesota's minor league system.

