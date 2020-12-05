Lin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Lin spent the entire 2020 season on Boston's major-league roster, but he only logged 57 plate appearances over 26 games. He was unable to generate much production, slashing .154/.182/.173 with three RBI and 17 strikeouts. While it's unclear whether his deal with Minnesota includes an invitation to major-league spring training, it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee.