Twins' Tzu-Wei Lin: Sent to minor-league camp
Mar 27, 2021
Lin was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Lin served as a non-roster invitee during camp and slashed .333/.500/.533 with three doubles, one RBI and two stolen bases in 15 spring at-bats. He'll now join the team's minor-league camp ahead of the regular season and should begin the year at Triple-A St. Paul.
