Twins' Victor Caratini: Clubs homer in win

Caratini went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Caratini got the Twins on the board with a fourth-inning homer off Michael McGreevy. This was Caratini's second long ball in June, surpassing the number he had in all of May. The catcher is now hitting .215 with a .630 OPS, four homers, 25 RBI, 11 runs scored and five doubles over 53 contests this season. He'll continue to see a decent share of playing time at catcher while Ryan Jeffers (hand) is out.