Twins' Victor Caratini: Lands two-year deal with Twins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caratini signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Twins on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Caratini served as the Astros' primary catcher in 2025 and slashed .259/.324/.404 across 386 plate appearances while racking up 12 homers, 46 RBI and 35 runs scored -- all of which represent career highs. Now in Minnesota, the 32-year-old switch-hitter could supplant Ryan Jeffers as the Twins' backstop against right-handed starters and fill in for Trevor Larnach as the team's DH against southpaws.
More News
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Headed for part-time role•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Drawing third straight start•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Back from IL, playing first base•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Aiming to return Wednesday•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Placed on IL with concussion•
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Enters concussion protocol•