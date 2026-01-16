Caratini signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Twins on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Caratini served as the Astros' primary catcher in 2025 and slashed .259/.324/.404 across 386 plate appearances while racking up 12 homers, 46 RBI and 35 runs scored -- all of which represent career highs. Now in Minnesota, the 32-year-old switch-hitter could supplant Ryan Jeffers as the Twins' backstop against right-handed starters and fill in for Trevor Larnach as the team's DH against southpaws.