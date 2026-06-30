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Twins' Victor Caratini: Reaches three times, clubs homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Caratini went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks against Houston in a 5-4 victory Monday.

Caratini went back-to-back with Royce Lewis in the fourth inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. After going deep just three times over his first 52 contests of the campaign, Caratini has swatted four home runs across his past 10 games. He's had a standout June, batting .355 with five homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs and a 9:11 BB:K over 19 contests. Ryan Jeffers (hand) could return to action at some point in July, but Caratini may have done enough in Jeffers' absence to retain more than a typical backup's workload.

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