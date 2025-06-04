Twins' Walker Jenkins: Begins rehab assisgnment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (ankle) went 0-for-1 with two walks Tuesday while playing for the FCL Twins during a rehab assignment.
Jenkins suffered a sprained left ankle early in spring training but was able to return in time for the start of the Double-A season. However, he injured the ankle again after the team's first two games. He then received a cortisone shot for a high ankle sprain at the end of April. The top prospect could return to Double-A later in June.
