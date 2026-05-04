Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 2 AC join sprain in his left shoulder and will be reevaluated by Triple-A St. Paul medical staff in 10 days, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins sustained the injury after crashing into the center field wall while making a catch during Sunday's Triple-A contest. He'll likely need a stint on the IL, and the team should provide a more clear recovery timeline once Jenkins' shoulder has had some time to heal. The 21-year-old outfielder is slashing .256/.396/.389 with five steals, two home runs and nine RBI across 111 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.