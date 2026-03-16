Twins' Walker Jenkins: Expected to be ready for MiLB season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints season, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain March 1, but could return to play in a minor league game this week. The 21-year-old received a taste of the Triple-A level late last year and has a decent chance of making his MLB debut at some point in 2026.
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