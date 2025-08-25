Jenkins was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins will make the leap to Triple-A after batting .309 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 38 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 188 at-bats in 51 games with Double-A Wichita. The outfielder is considered to be the Twins' overall prospect, and he's now just one step away from joining the major-league roster.